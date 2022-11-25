First Foundation Advisors Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,159,000 after acquiring an additional 320,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,824. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

