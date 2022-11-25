First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,314 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $343.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,378. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.55 and a 200-day moving average of $297.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

