First Growth Investment Manager LP Buys Shares of 5,000 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Snowflake comprises 0.9% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.97.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.53. 42,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,024. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $378.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.