First Growth Investment Manager LP Sells 13,128 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

First Growth Investment Manager LP trimmed its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the period. RingCentral comprises 2.4% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $230.37.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,621 shares of company stock worth $614,333. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

