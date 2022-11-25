First National Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,754,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 726,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 54,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 65,633 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. 2,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,414. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

