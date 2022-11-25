First National Advisers LLC Invests $360,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,437 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $116,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,045. The stock has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

