First National Advisers LLC Invests $431,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.87. 6,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average of $121.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

