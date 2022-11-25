First National Advisers LLC Invests $598,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,463,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,087. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.48.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

