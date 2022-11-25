First National Advisers LLC Invests $641,000 in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Sun Communities makes up approximately 1.3% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,726 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after purchasing an additional 694,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,116,000 after purchasing an additional 137,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.04. 4,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.46. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on SUI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

