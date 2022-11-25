First National Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,537 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,537 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.5% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $533.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $492.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.09. The company has a market capitalization of $236.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

