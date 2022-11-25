First National Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 2,542 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $107,597,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $41,568,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $41,938,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AWK traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $152.94. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

