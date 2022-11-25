First National Advisers LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Linde by 92.1% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $343.85. 6,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,378. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.19. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

