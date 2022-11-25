FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $37.96

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.96, but opened at $36.77. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 1,406 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FLNG. Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pareto Securities lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEX LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 26.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.