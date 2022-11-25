Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Fluent Price Performance
NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $111.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fluent has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluent (FLNT)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.