Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fluent Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $111.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fluent has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

About Fluent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fluent by 40.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 35,826 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fluent by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,956 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Fluent by 204.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

