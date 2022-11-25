Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,158 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.74% of Sanofi worth $936,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after buying an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

