Fmr LLC Buys 783,686 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783,686 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $920,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $297.61 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.20. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.47.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

