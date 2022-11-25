Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,836,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,057,949 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.8% of Fmr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,970,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $183.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.18 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $578.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.87.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,874,560,178 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

