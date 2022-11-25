Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,369,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230,177 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.16% of Twilio worth $785,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 41.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,617,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,398,000 after acquiring an additional 772,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Price Performance
NYSE TWLO opened at $48.36 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $297.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Insider Transactions at Twilio
In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
See Also
