Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,369,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230,177 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.16% of Twilio worth $785,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 41.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,617,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,398,000 after acquiring an additional 772,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $48.36 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $297.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.