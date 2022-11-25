Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,490,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164,314 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 9.13% of CubeSmart worth $875,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $201,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 32.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CUBE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.1 %

CubeSmart Profile

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

