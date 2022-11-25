Fmr LLC Has $769.45 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,487,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237,020 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Silicon Laboratories worth $769,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.08. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

