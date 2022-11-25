Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,268,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211,155 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.72% of Roku worth $761,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Roku by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Roku by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Roku by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cannonball Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.35.

Insider Activity

Roku Stock Up 4.0 %

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.67. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $266.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

