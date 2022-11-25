Fmr LLC Sells 1,449,783 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,614,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,449,783 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $959,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $64.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ELS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.