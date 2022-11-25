Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 43,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 618,023 shares.The stock last traded at $79.90 and had previously closed at $80.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

