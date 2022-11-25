Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 43,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 618,023 shares.The stock last traded at $79.90 and had previously closed at $80.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.03.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.