Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $40.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.61.

Foot Locker Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of FL opened at $37.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Foot Locker by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,062 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

