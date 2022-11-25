Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.91% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

