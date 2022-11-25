Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $760,000 Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 402.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 591.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $73.55. 1,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,463. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

