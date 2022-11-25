Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $624,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 14.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,297 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,289. The company has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

