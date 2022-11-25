Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $712,000 Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,174,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,926,000 after buying an additional 569,101 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 42,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,151,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 127,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE KIM traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.72. 20,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

