Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Cowen cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.89.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.12. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $304.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.23. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

