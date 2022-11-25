Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 16,450 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 27.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $208,000. JCP Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 37.7% during the second quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 981.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 108,595 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 70.2% during the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $46.77. 556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,313. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.