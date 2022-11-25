Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $641,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Corteva by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $66.02. 5,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,923. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.