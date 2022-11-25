Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,754 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Performance Food Group makes up about 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $308,517,000 after purchasing an additional 742,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.56. 9,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $59.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

