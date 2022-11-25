Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.46.

FRSH stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $499,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $499,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,476 shares in the company, valued at $214,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 200,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $2,921,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,749.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and have sold 92,229 shares valued at $1,277,450. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in Freshworks by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866,700 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $51,705,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Freshworks by 75.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after buying an additional 2,238,193 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

