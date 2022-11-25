Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 108000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Full Metal Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

About Full Metal Minerals

Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

