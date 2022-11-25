Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Shares Up 3.7%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22. 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Furukawa Electric Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

