FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

FutureFuel Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FF opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.77. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in FutureFuel by 368.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 85,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in FutureFuel by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in FutureFuel by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in FutureFuel by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

