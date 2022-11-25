FY2022 Earnings Forecast for 89bio, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for 89bio in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.15) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.82). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,172,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $8,971,468.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,508,886.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 164,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 178,005 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of 89bio by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 364,518 shares during the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

