FY2022 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Primerica in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $10.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.00. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.80 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair cut Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

NYSE:PRI opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.03. Primerica has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,286,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

