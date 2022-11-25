G999 (G999) Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $8,335.37 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, G999 has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00078216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000293 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

