G999 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,818.74 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $3,818.74 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00077647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00060274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

