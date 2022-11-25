Galxe Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.81 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Galxe has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00008927 BTC on popular exchanges. Galxe has a market cap of $51.81 million and approximately $26.56 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.20 or 0.08387638 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00480516 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,868.83 or 0.29481642 BTC.

Galxe Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

