Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.47

Shares of Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.47 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 17.45 ($0.21). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 121,424 shares changing hands.

Gemfields Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £207.09 million and a PE ratio of 437.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

Gemfields Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Gemfields Group’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

In related news, insider David John Lovett sold 6,784,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.21), for a total value of £1,221,156 ($1,443,958.85).

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

