GeniuX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.40 Million (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges. GeniuX has a total market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $320,205.53 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeniuX has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

