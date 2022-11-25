GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Price Tops $0.0978 on Exchanges

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, GG TOKEN has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0978 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $124.48 million and approximately $11,782.55 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.26 or 0.08453061 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00480731 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,868.42 or 0.29494829 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09643824 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $26,866.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

