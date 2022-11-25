Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) PT Lowered to 260.00 at Barclays

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from 263.00 to 260.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.50.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

Shares of GJNSY opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

