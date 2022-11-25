Golden Goose (GOLD) One Day Volume Hits $378.62

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $49,775.33 and approximately $378.62 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

