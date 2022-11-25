Goldfinch (GFI) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00004096 BTC on exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $20.63 million and approximately $161,948.83 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.50 or 0.08442875 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00483491 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.14 or 0.29664136 BTC.

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,273,196 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of "trust through consensus", the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets."

