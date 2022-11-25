Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.32

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.32 and traded as low as $17.20. Graniteshares Gold Trust shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 373,714 shares changing hands.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,072,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,828,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,907,000 after purchasing an additional 278,703 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,908,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,994,000 after purchasing an additional 41,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 989,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388 shares during the last quarter.

