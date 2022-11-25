Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 45,214 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 45.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 74.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,055,000 after purchasing an additional 613,036 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $64.63 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

