Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,985 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,464.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 742,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth $10,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.03.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.